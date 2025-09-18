Football Manuel Neuer Aims For European Glory Following 100th Champions League Victory With Bayern Munich Manuel Neuer celebrates his 100th Champions League win as Bayern Munich seeks another title. The team overcame Chelsea and aims to progress further this season. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 4:34 [IST]

Bayern Munich began their Champions League journey with a 3-1 victory over Chelsea, and Manuel Neuer believes another European title is within reach. Bayern, who last claimed the trophy in 2020 by defeating Paris Saint-Germain, showed promise against Chelsea at Allianz Arena. Despite not reaching their full potential last season, losing to Inter in the last 16, they started strong this time.

Trevoh Chalobah's own goal set Bayern on their way before Harry Kane added two more goals. Cole Palmer scored for Chelsea, but it wasn't enough. Neuer achieved his 100th Champions League win in his 150th appearance, joining Cristiano Ronaldo, Thomas Muller, and Iker Casillas in this elite group. "We know we were playing against the Club World Cup champions," Neuer told DAZN. "We know Chelsea were in good form. But we're also in good form – we used the momentum to our advantage."

Harry Kane has been in excellent form this season, contributing to 13 goals across all competitions. His two goals against Chelsea brought his Champions League tally for Bayern to 21. Kane is now one of only three players to score over 20 goals for two different clubs in the competition, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar.

Joshua Kimmich echoed Neuer's sentiments about the team's energy and determination. "Our energy is there; you can feel it," he said. "It's important that we stay on our path, regardless of the result." Although not everything went smoothly, especially early in the second half, Kimmich noted that the team finished strongly.

Kane expressed confidence in his current form and team dynamics. "Physically and mentally, this is the best I've ever felt," he stated. "In this team, I know I'm going to get chances." Bayern aims to continue their winning streak when they face Pafos in Cyprus on September 30.

Bayern Munich remains focused on progressing through each stage of the competition with aspirations of reaching the final once again. Their next challenge will test their consistency as they seek another victory away from home later this month.