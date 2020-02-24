Football
Champions League preview: Chelsea face tough test against Bayern

By
Bayern Munich
Frank Lampard's men will face a formidable task against a resilient Bayern team who are yet to taste defeat this season in this tournament.

Bengaluru, February 24: The UEFA Champions League's round-of-16 first-leg action resumes with Chelsea welcoming Bayern Munich to Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard's men will face a formidable task against a resilient Bayern team who are yet to taste defeat this season in this tournament.

Chelsea are not in their best form in the domestic league, but their impressive cup form could be the shining light the manager can use to galvanize his side.

With the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry, the German side are lethal going forward, but equally vulnerable defensively. All eyes will be on Chelsea as it will be absolutely crucial for them to win this leg before heading into the second leg at Munich.

This fixture will be played in the shadow of the 2012 Champions League finals, the highest point of Chelsea's history but a harrowing memory for many Bayern fans.

Story first published: Monday, February 24, 2020, 16:26 [IST]
