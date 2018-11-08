Football

Bayern Munich 2 AEK Athens 0: Lewandowski puts Germans on brink of last 16

By Opta
Robert Lewandowski scored a brace for Bayern Munich
Robert Lewandowski scored a brace for Bayern Munich

Athens, November 8: Bayern Munich are within touching distance of the Champions League knockout stages after a Robert Lewandowski double secured a routine 2-0 Group E win over AEK Athens on Wednesday.

Benfica's draw with Ajax in the group's other game means that Niko Kovac's side have opened up a two-point lead at the summit and know that a point against the Portuguese side in three weeks' time will cement their place in the last 16.

Kovac has been under pressure this week after a disappointing 1-1 Bundesliga draw with Freiburg on Saturday, but he will be relieved that his side came through this clash unscathed.

They were far from their best against Marinos Ouzounidis' side – who now have no chance of progressing – and were indebted to Lewandoswki's 31st-minute penalty and smart finish in the second half to claim all three points.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 8, 2018, 3:40 [IST]
