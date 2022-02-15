Champions League 2021-22, Round-of-16: Matches, Preview, Kick Off Time, Telecast and Live streaming info

Bengaluru, February 15: Paris Saint-Germain hosts Real Madrid in a high-voltage round-of-16 clash at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday (February 15) night as the UEFA Champions League enters the business round.
The highly-anticipated clash between two European heavyweights will then be followed by a match between Manchester City and Sporting Lisbon.
FC Red Bull Salzburg, the first club from Austria to enter Champions League's round-of-16 hosts Bayern Munich a day late, the same night which features another high-profile clash between Inter Milan and Liverpool.
The following match week (starting on February 22), will see Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo relishsing a tie against Spanish champions Atletico Madrid, with the Portuguese star having scored 25 goals against them for Real and Juventus.
In the other fixtures in the coming match weekend, Serie A giants Juventus will take on Villarreal, holders Chelsea will face French champions Lille and Benfica will play the high-flying Ajax Amsterdam.
As the competition for this year's winner becomes fiercer, the battle for the all-time top goal scorer deepens, with Ronaldo leading with 140 goals in 181 appearances.
Although Ronaldo is at the top, his arch-rival Lionel Messi is not far behind, with the PSG striker having scored 125 goals in 154 appearances.
While Ronaldo and Messi are leading the overall goal scoring chart, both of them have been struggling to score goals this season.
On one hand, Messi has scored five goals in the league, while Ronaldo has not managed to score in his previous six games; providing both of them a perfect platform to get back to their scoring best and back where they belong, the very top.
The headline match of the opening weekend is the face-off between European football's aristocrat - the 13-time winner Real Madrid - and an upstart in PSG which is looking to be continental champion for the first time.
PSG has struggled all season against teams that play quickly on the counterattack and Madrid is arguably the best around at swift transition play.
However, those attacks rely heavily on star forward Karim Benzema's movement, touch and awareness. He is in Real Madrid squad but doubtful to play as he works his way back from a hamstring injury that has kept him out since last month.
Real Madrid have not reached the Champions League final since completing a straight hat trick of European Cups in 2018. Now Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti travels to face the side he once coached with only one win in four matches in all competitions. Game on! Bring it on!
Where to watch Champions League in India:
Indian audience can catch all the UEFA Champions League action live on Sony Sports Network. Recognising the pulse of India's football fans, Sony Sports Network, the official broadcaster of the tournament, will telecast key battles of the UEFA Champions League in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu in February 2022.
Marquee matches like PSG vs Real Madrid, Inter Milan vs Liverpool, Chelsea vs Lille and Atletico Madrid vs Man United will also be available with language commentary on SONY TEN 3 channels in Hindi and SONY TEN 4 channels in Tamil & Telugu.
Former Indian footballer Karan Sawhney along with Siddharth Pandey will be part of the Hindi commentary panel for the round of 16 - 1st leg of the league.
Former Indian footballer Vijay Karthikeyan and Sudhir Srinivasan will form the Tamil commentary panel, while Sandeep Kumar and E.S. Shyam will be a part of the Telugu commentary panel.
February 16, 12.30am IST
Paris vs Real Madrid: SONY TEN 2
Sporting CP vs Man City: SONY TEN 1
February 17, 12.30am IST
Inter vs Liverpool: SONY TEN 2
Salzburg vs. Bayern: SONY TEN 1
Live Streaming for all UCL matches: Sony LIV