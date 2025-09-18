Football Harry Kane Claims Champions League Offers Better Opportunities Than Bundesliga Harry Kane asserts that the Champions League provides him with more chances to score compared to the Bundesliga. He has excelled in both competitions this season. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 16:46 [IST]

Harry Kane finds the Champions League more favourable for his scoring abilities compared to the Bundesliga. He scored twice in Bayern Munich's 3-1 victory over Chelsea, marking a strong start to their Champions League campaign. Since the 2024-25 season began, Kane has matched Raphinha and Serhou Guirassy with 13 goals in the competition, leading all players. Overall, he has netted 21 Champions League goals for Bayern.

In the Bundesliga, Kane has also been prolific, scoring five goals in three matches. This includes a hat-trick against RB Leipzig on the opening day, achieved in just 13 minutes. Against Chelsea, Kane had five shots, with three on target, resulting in two 'big' chances as defined by Opta. His efforts were worth 1.3 expected goals.

Kane expressed his preference for the Champions League due to its open play style. "I always feel like in the Champions League you create maybe more chances than the Bundesliga," he told DAZN. He hopes to exceed last year's tally of 11 goals in this season's competition.

Bayern's pressing strategy was effective against Chelsea, winning possession 39 times while Chelsea lost it 94 times. This pressure led to opportunities for Bayern, including one where Kane capitalised on a loose ball after Malo Gusto failed to clear under pressure.

Kane highlighted Bayern's pressing approach: "We talk a lot about when the other teams try and play; we're always two or three seconds away from having a chance ourselves." The pressure created several opportunities throughout the game as Bayern quickly regained possession.

The match against Chelsea demonstrated how Bayern's tactics allowed them to create scoring chances through high pressing and quick turnovers. Kane benefited from this strategy, finding himself in advantageous positions to score.

Kane's performance underscores his adaptability and skill in capitalising on opportunities presented by different playing styles across competitions. His ability to thrive both in domestic leagues and European tournaments highlights his versatility as a forward.