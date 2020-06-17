Football
Champions League to conclude with eight-team Lisbon tournament, UEFA confirms

By Peter Hanson

London, June 17: The Champions League will be completed with an eight-team tournament hosted in Lisbon, UEFA has confirmed.

Champions League matches likely to be completed in Lisbon

UEFA's Executive Committee gave the green light for Portugal's capital to host a condensed finish to Europe's premier competition on Wednesday, with the tournament having been halted by the coronavirus pandemic in March.

Quarter-final matches will take place across four nights from August 12-16, with last-four games contested August 18-19, and the showpiece to be held at Benfica's Estadio da Luz on August 23.

The quarter-final and semi-final contests will have just one leg as opposed to the traditional two, Sporting CP's Estadio Jose Alvalade also hosting fixtures.

The teams already qualified for the quarterfinals are France's Paris Saint-Germain, Italy's Atalanta, Spain's Atletico Madrid and Germany's RB Leipzig.

The remaining last 16 second-leg fixtures are Manchester City's home leg against Real Madrid, Chelsea's trip to Bayern Munich, Juventus's home game against Olympique Lyonnais and Napoli's visit to Barcelona.

Istanbul was due to host the 2020 final but will now, instead be the venue for the 2021 edition, with all other scheduled hosts moving back a year.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 19:20 [IST]
