Chelsea Secures 2-0 Victory Over Fulham With Enzo Fernandez's Stellar Performance

Enzo Fernandez played a crucial role in Chelsea's 2-0 win against Fulham, scoring one goal and assisting another for Joao Pedro. This victory marked Chelsea's second consecutive Premier League win. Joao Pedro opened the scoring at Stamford Bridge by heading in Fernandez's corner during first-half stoppage time. This came after a lengthy VAR review overturned Josh King's disallowed goal for Fulham due to Rodrigo Muniz's foul on Trevoh Chalobah.

Fulham faced disappointment as another VAR decision led to Chelsea's second goal. After 56 minutes, Fernandez scored from the penalty spot following Ryan Sessegnon's handball on Chalobah's cross. Fulham argued that Joao Pedro had also used his arm earlier in the play. Despite this, Chelsea secured their first home win of the season, temporarily placing them at the top of the table with seven points, while Fulham remained 14th with two points.

Joao Pedro continued his impressive form by nearly scoring a third goal late in the game and clearing Sander Berge's attempt off the line. His performance places him among elite company, as he became only the fourth player in Premier League history to score five or more goals in his first five starts for Chelsea, joining Diego Costa, Alvaro Morata, and Tammy Abraham.

Chelsea maintained their unbeaten record at Stamford Bridge in 2025, with nine wins and three draws. Liverpool and Aston Villa are the only other teams to remain undefeated at home this year. Meanwhile, Fulham became just the sixth team in Premier League history to concede a penalty in each of their first three matches of a season, a feat last seen with Newcastle United in 2021-22.

Fernandez has been instrumental for Chelsea, contributing to nine goals in 11 appearances across all competitions since last season's Conference League final. His tally includes four goals and five assists. The Blues' expected goals (xG) stood at 2.39 compared to Fulham's 1.09, reflecting their dominance throughout the match.

The victory was particularly satisfying for Enzo Maresca, who felt it was well-deserved given Chelsea's superior performance metrics. As they continue their campaign, Chelsea will aim to build on this momentum while Fulham seeks improvement after their first defeat of the season.