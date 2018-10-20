Football

Chelsea 2 Manchester United 2: Barkley strike denies Mourinho

Anthony Martial struck a brace for Manchester United
London, October 20: Jose Mourinho was involved in a furious touchline bust-up after Ross Barkley struck a last-gasp equaliser to hand Chelsea a 2-2 draw against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.

Mourinho appeared on course to record a first victory as United boss at his old club thanks to Anthony Martial, the Frenchman’s brace overturning a half-time deficit.

Martial volleyed home to cancel out Antonio Rudiger’s 21st-minute header before curling in what looked like being the winner from the edge of the penalty area.

However, substitute Barkley – a major injury doubt for the fixture – made sure Maurizio Sarri avoided his first league defeat as Chelsea boss by smashing home a rebound in the sixth and final minute of additional time.

The dramatic finish sparked wild scenes of celebration on and off the field, with Mourinho taking exception to one member of Sarri's staff celebrating right in front of him. Security staff had to get involved to restore order, though the two managers shook hands after an eventful conclusion.

    Story first published: Saturday, October 20, 2018, 19:10 [IST]
