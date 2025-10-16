Football Chelsea Dominates Paris FC With 4-0 Victory As Alyssa Thompson Stars In a decisive Champions League match, Chelsea defeated Paris FC 4-0 at Stamford Bridge. Alyssa Thompson excelled with a goal and an assist, leading the Blues to a crucial win. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 3:04 [IST]

Chelsea made a strong comeback in the Champions League, decisively defeating Paris FC 4-0 on Wednesday. After a surprising draw against FC Twente in their opening match, Chelsea needed a win. Alyssa Thompson rose to the occasion at Stamford Bridge, scoring and assisting to lead her team to victory.

In the first half, Anaele Le Moguedec was penalised for a foul on Sjoeke Nusken inside the box. This allowed Sandy Baltimore to confidently convert the penalty, sending Mylene Chavas the wrong way. Chelsea maintained control from there, with Johanna Rytting Kaneryd extending their lead with a header from Thompson's precise cross eight minutes later.

The second half saw Thompson score herself, reacting quickly to Keira Walsh's deflected pass just two minutes after the break. Chelsea's fourth goal came when Erin Cuthbert capitalised on Paris defenders' failed clearances inside the box, scoring just past the hour mark. Guro Reiten nearly added a fifth goal late in the game, but her shot hit the crossbar as Paris struggled to contain further damage.

Chelsea and Paris have faced each other multiple times in recent Champions League group stages. In the 2023/24 season, Chelsea won both home and away matches against Paris, including a 4-1 victory at home and a 4-0 win in Paris. This trend of dominance continued with Wednesday's result.

Sonia Bompastor's team rediscovered their scoring form after struggling against Twente previously. They scored four goals in a Champions League match for the first time since defeating Twente 6-1 in December 2024. The expected goals (xG) statistics highlighted Chelsea's superiority, with an impressive xG of 3.74 compared to Paris' mere 0.09.

This victory not only showcased Chelsea's attacking prowess but also reinforced their dominance over Paris FC in European competitions.