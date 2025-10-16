English Edition
Pro Kabaddi League 2025
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Chelsea Dominates Paris FC With 4-0 Victory As Alyssa Thompson Stars

In a decisive Champions League match, Chelsea defeated Paris FC 4-0 at Stamford Bridge. Alyssa Thompson excelled with a goal and an assist, leading the Blues to a crucial win.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google

Chelsea made a strong comeback in the Champions League, decisively defeating Paris FC 4-0 on Wednesday. After a surprising draw against FC Twente in their opening match, Chelsea needed a win. Alyssa Thompson rose to the occasion at Stamford Bridge, scoring and assisting to lead her team to victory.

In the first half, Anaele Le Moguedec was penalised for a foul on Sjoeke Nusken inside the box. This allowed Sandy Baltimore to confidently convert the penalty, sending Mylene Chavas the wrong way. Chelsea maintained control from there, with Johanna Rytting Kaneryd extending their lead with a header from Thompson's precise cross eight minutes later.

Chelsea Triumphs Over Paris FC in Champions League

The second half saw Thompson score herself, reacting quickly to Keira Walsh's deflected pass just two minutes after the break. Chelsea's fourth goal came when Erin Cuthbert capitalised on Paris defenders' failed clearances inside the box, scoring just past the hour mark. Guro Reiten nearly added a fifth goal late in the game, but her shot hit the crossbar as Paris struggled to contain further damage.

Chelsea and Paris have faced each other multiple times in recent Champions League group stages. In the 2023/24 season, Chelsea won both home and away matches against Paris, including a 4-1 victory at home and a 4-0 win in Paris. This trend of dominance continued with Wednesday's result.

Sonia Bompastor's team rediscovered their scoring form after struggling against Twente previously. They scored four goals in a Champions League match for the first time since defeating Twente 6-1 in December 2024. The expected goals (xG) statistics highlighted Chelsea's superiority, with an impressive xG of 3.74 compared to Paris' mere 0.09.

This victory not only showcased Chelsea's attacking prowess but also reinforced their dominance over Paris FC in European competitions.

Story first published: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 3:04 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 16, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out