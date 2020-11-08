Chelsea 4-1 Sheffield United: Comeback sees Blues keep pace at top

London, November 8: Chelsea kept pace at the top of the Premier League as they came from behind to beat Sheffield United 4-1 at Stamford Bridge.
The Blues had kept clean sheets in each of their last five matches, but saw their goal breached in the ninth minute by David McGoldrick.
However, Tammy Abraham equalised and Ben Chilwell gave Chelsea a lead they would not relinquish as their defensive solidity returned thereafter.
Thiago Silva's first goal for Chelsea made sure of the victory before Timo Werner made the margin of triumph even more comfortable.
The win means Frank Lampard's men are a point behind leaders Southampton and second-placed Liverpool, who have a game in hand. The winless Blades are bottom with one point from eight games.
Chelsea went close to breaking the deadlock in the fourth minute when Chilwell was denied by Aaron Ramsdale at the far post following good work from Abraham.
Five minutes later the hosts were unexpectedly behind, George Baldock and Sander Berge combining excellently from a short corner to tee up David McGoldrick to convert with a stylish flick.
McGoldrick's goal was the first Chelsea have conceded in all competitions for 459 minutes, but they did not need too long to respond, Hakim Ziyech releasing Mateo Kovacic down the right to pull back for Abraham to level matters with a measured finish.
Werner then rattled the underside of the crossbar just after the half-hour mark following a Kovacic free-kick and the turnaround was completed when Chilwell converted at the far post after Ramsdale misjudged Ziyech's excellent cross.
Kovacic shot narrowly wide as Chelsea looked to kill the game off, an aim they achieved when Silva was left unmarked to head home Ziyech's right-wing free-kick.
Werner was just off target with a lofted finish moments later but he made no mistake after a loose ball squirmed into his path in the 80th minute, emphatically applying the final gloss to the scoreline.