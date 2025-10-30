Arsenal vs Brighton Live Streaming: Where to Watch Carabao Cup Round 4 Match in India, UK, USA and other Countries?

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming: Where to Watch Carabao Cup Match on TV and Online?

Football Chelsea Triumphs Over Wolves 4-3 In Thrilling EFL Cup Quarter-Final Match In a dramatic EFL Cup quarter-final, Chelsea defeated Wolves 4-3. Key contributions from Jamie Gittens and Andrey Santos propelled Chelsea to victory despite a late challenge from Wolves. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 4:04 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Chelsea advanced to the EFL Cup quarter-finals with a narrow 4-3 victory over Wolves at Molineux. Andrey Santos scored early, capitalising on Jamie Gittens' interception and assist. Gittens then set up Tyrique George for a simple finish, doubling Chelsea's lead. Before halftime, Santos assisted Estevao, who chipped in a third goal. Despite Wolves' efforts, Chelsea held on for the win.

Wolves managed to pull one back shortly after halftime when Tolu Arokodare found the net. The home team continued to press, with Jorgen Strand Larsen's attempt being saved and David Moller Wolfe scoring from a long throw-in. However, Chelsea's defence remained resilient under pressure.

In the first half, Chelsea appeared dominant, reminiscent of their previous 6-0 win against Wolves in 2012. They took eight shots, converting three of them into goals. Their expected goals (xG) stood at 2.08 by halftime, showcasing their attacking prowess.

Despite being reduced to ten men after Liam Delap's red card for two bookings, Chelsea maintained their lead. Gittens seemed to seal the victory with a powerful strike in the 89th minute. Yet, Wolfe's deflected shot soon after made for a tense finish.

Wolves showed determination throughout the match despite their struggles in the Premier League this season. They had 15 attempts with an xG of 1.23 but couldn't find an equaliser. Their seven-game home winning streak in the EFL Cup ended as they fell short against Chelsea.

This victory ensured Chelsea did not miss out on reaching the quarter-finals for two consecutive seasons. The Blues' performance was marked by efficient finishing and solid defence despite Wolves' spirited comeback attempt.