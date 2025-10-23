Chelsea's Talented Teenagers Shine In 5-1 Victory Against Ajax In Champions League

Real Madrid vs Juventus Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch UEFA Champions League Match in India, UK, USA and Online?

Chelsea secured another Champions League win with a 5-1 triumph over Ajax at Stamford Bridge. Enzo Maresca's youthful squad shone brightly, especially during a chaotic first half featuring a red card, three penalties, and five goals. Ajax faced an uphill battle after captain Kenneth Taylor was sent off following a pitchside review of his tackle on Facundo Buonanotte.

Marc Guiu capitalised on Chelsea's numerical advantage by scoring from Wesley Fofana's header. Moises Caicedo extended the lead with a deflected shot off Josip Sutalo. Ajax responded when Tosin Adarabioyo fouled Raul Moro, allowing Wout Weghorst to score their first Champions League goal this season from the penalty spot.

On the brink of half-time, Weghorst fouled Enzo Fernandez in the box, and Fernandez converted the penalty. Another penalty was awarded in stoppage time when Youri Baas fouled Estevao, who scored after being handed the ball by Fernandez. Chelsea continued their dominance early in the second half as Tyrique George's deflected shot increased their lead.

Despite further attempts by Estevao and Jamie Gittens, Chelsea couldn't add more goals but comfortably maintained their lead. The match highlighted Chelsea's impressive form and showcased their young talents' potential.

Maresca made eight changes due to injuries among regulars, fielding one of the youngest starting XIs in English Champions League history at an average age of 22 years and 163 days. Only Arsenal has fielded a younger team against Olympiakos in December 2009.

Guiu, Estevao, and George made history as the first trio of teenagers to score for one team in a single Champions League match. Additionally, Reggie Walsh became Chelsea's youngest-ever player in this competition at just 17 years and two days old.

The victory not only demonstrated Chelsea's depth but also underscored the potential of their emerging stars as they continue their strong run in European football.