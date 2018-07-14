Chelsea appoint Sarri to replace Conte

London, July 14: Chelsea have ended months of speculation by appointing former Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri as their new manager on a three-year contract.
The Italian replaces compatriot Antonio Conte who left Stamford Bridge less than two months after guiding Chelsea to FA Cup final glory against Manchester United.
The 59-year-old Sarri, who is a fomer banker, will be Chelsea's ninth full-time manager since Roman Abramovich bought the club in 2003.
Sarri, who split his time between banking and playing football before he took up coaching aged 40, has not won a major honour in three years at Napoli but has guided the club to finishes of second, third and second again.
The chainsmoking former Napoli manager -- who will have to restrain himself on the touchline in England where smoking is banned -- was named Serie A Coach of the Year in 2016-17.
There is some debate about quite how many he smokes per day - some say 60 while Napoli's Belgian forward Dries Mertens opined he thought it more like five packets per day.
Sarri must hope clubs are as accommodating as German side RB Leipzig, who erected a special smoking section in the Napoli dressing room last season for a Europa League match.
But whether they prove accommodating on the pitch will decide whether his hopes burn bright or go up in a puff of smoke.
Sarri started his managerial career with Pescara in 2005 before undertaking quick-fire spells at Arezzo, Avellino, Hellas Verona and Perugia. After further short stints at Alessandria and Sorrento, he seemingly settled down at Empoli for three years before upping sticks again and taking on the Napoli job in 2015.
His three years at Napoli saw him develop one of the most thrilling sides in Europe. Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, after playing against Napoli in last season's Champions League, said: "We faced one of the best sides I faced in my career - probably the best.
Expect fireworks in Premier League, when he comes face-to-face with Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp on the touchline.
Chelsea begin their 2018-19 Premier League campaign on the opening day of the season on August 11 with an away game against Huddersfield Town.
(With inputs from Agencies)
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.
Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends