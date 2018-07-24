Chelsea to accommodate a smoking room for new manager Maurizio Sarri

Bengaluru, July 24: Chelsea are set to make some adjustments in their club ground as the Blues are reportedly looking to make a smoking room for their new manager Maurizio Sarri, a chain-smoker even on a matchday.
Sarri has been a smoker all his whole life and it is understood that the Italian gets through around 80 cigarettes a day, four or five an hour. The former Napoli boss used to smoke during his Serie A days and as per many, his habits cannot be changed.
Therefore, for the entire 90 minute duration of a game, it might be tough for the Italian not to fire up his lighters at Stamford Bridge. However, laws in the United Kingdom forbid a person to smoke publicly during a match in the ground or dugout.
However, to give their new boss a little pleasure while working, according to reports, the Stamford Bridge officials have been told to make an arrangement for him and apparently, the club officials are working to build a smoking room in the club dressing room itself.
Expect to see more of this next season... Sarri walking out of the Stamford Bridge tunnel with his personal bodyguards and smoking a cigarette
Earlier, last season during Napoli's visit to RB Leipzig, the German side also built him a smoking room within the changing room ahead of their Europa League clash. It is believed that the Stamford Bridge side are also looking at such possibilities.
Chelsea's first home game of the coming season will be against arch-rivals Arsenal on August 18 and the officials are expecting to get the job done prior to that.
Sarri managed Chelsea for the first time in their pre-season tour to Australia, where they played against the Australian side Perth Glory. His Chelsea career started with a 1-0, thanks to a solo goal by Pedro.
Chelsea are set to jet back to Europe following the only pre-season game in Australia and are next scheduled to play Inter Milan in the International Champions Cup, where 18 top teams from top European sides with the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Bayern, Barcelona and Real Madrid are set to be involved.