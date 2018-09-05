Chelsea cannot win Premier League with that defence, says ex-England midfielder Paul Merson

Bengaluru, September 5: Chelsea may have had a great start to their campaign but they will not be able to lift the Premier League title this seasons, feels Sky Sports' football pundit Paul Merson.
Chelsea have managed four wins out of four games so far in the Premier League and are only behind Liverpool on the points table due to an inferior goal difference.
Yet, Merson, a former England international, feels Chelsea have to improve in a lot of areas. "I'm a Chelsea fan and I cannot see them winning the league one bit. There's a lot of work to be done even though it's a great start. If Chelsea finish in the top four, I think they've had a great season," Merson told Sky Sports.
6 - Maurizio Sarri becomes only the sixth manager to win his first four Premier League matches and the fourth Chelsea manager to do so (Jose Mourinho, Guus Hiddink and Carlo Ancelotti). Elite.— OptaChelsea (@OptaChels) September 1, 2018
According to Merson, Chelsea's defence will let them down against bigger opponents this season. That much was evident as they let slip two goals against Arsenal on matchday two, but somehow managed a late winner through Marcos Alonso to secure three points. Even in the first game against Huddersfield Town, Chelsea were unable to dominate possession in the midfield but are great up front, says Merson.
Chelsea edge Bournemouth | Own goal needed
"I think, attacking wise, they are great," Merson said. "But that back four, I don't think they can win the league with that back four.
"David Luiz will do something. He needs to be playing in a back three in my opinion. You only have to look at the Newcastle game.
"They're cruising and only he knows what he was doing when he went to the head ball.
"He just waited for it, I don't know what he was trying to do.
" Alonso plays where he wants to play, he's got no position, he just goes and plays. When they play against the big boys, they'll get picked off."
7 - Alvaro Morata scored seven goals in his first eight appearances for Chelsea in 2017-18, converting 26% of shots. In his 40 games for Chelsea in 2017-18 after this period, he netted eight goals with a 9% conversion rate. Drop. pic.twitter.com/r95S8wBMxe— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 4, 2018
Chelsea, however, are still adapting to Maurizio Sarri's new system at the club. The Blues are playing with a 4-3-3 formation this season and many players have been handed different roles under Sarri.
For example, Cesar Azpilicueta, who was used as a centre back in Antonio Conte's three-man defence, is now a right back in the new system. Also, the defensive qualities of their left back Marcos Alonso, who is playing further up in the field, will be under scanner when the Blues face bigger Premier League sides.
Merson though feels a top-four finish is a realistic expectation for Chelsea.