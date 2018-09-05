Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Chelsea cannot win Premier League with that defence, says ex-England midfielder Paul Merson

Written By: Soumik Datta
Marcos Alonso, Chelsea left back, will have his hands full against tough opponents, says Merson
Marcos Alonso, Chelsea left back, will have his hands full against tough opponents, says Merson

Bengaluru, September 5: Chelsea may have had a great start to their campaign but they will not be able to lift the Premier League title this seasons, feels Sky Sports' football pundit Paul Merson.

Chelsea have managed four wins out of four games so far in the Premier League and are only behind Liverpool on the points table due to an inferior goal difference.

Yet, Merson, a former England international, feels Chelsea have to improve in a lot of areas. "I'm a Chelsea fan and I cannot see them winning the league one bit. There's a lot of work to be done even though it's a great start. If Chelsea finish in the top four, I think they've had a great season," Merson told Sky Sports.

According to Merson, Chelsea's defence will let them down against bigger opponents this season. That much was evident as they let slip two goals against Arsenal on matchday two, but somehow managed a late winner through Marcos Alonso to secure three points. Even in the first game against Huddersfield Town, Chelsea were unable to dominate possession in the midfield but are great up front, says Merson.

Chelsea edge Bournemouth | Own goal needed

"I think, attacking wise, they are great," Merson said. "But that back four, I don't think they can win the league with that back four.

"David Luiz will do something. He needs to be playing in a back three in my opinion. You only have to look at the Newcastle game.

"They're cruising and only he knows what he was doing when he went to the head ball.

"He just waited for it, I don't know what he was trying to do.

" Alonso plays where he wants to play, he's got no position, he just goes and plays. When they play against the big boys, they'll get picked off."

Chelsea, however, are still adapting to Maurizio Sarri's new system at the club. The Blues are playing with a 4-3-3 formation this season and many players have been handed different roles under Sarri.

For example, Cesar Azpilicueta, who was used as a centre back in Antonio Conte's three-man defence, is now a right back in the new system. Also, the defensive qualities of their left back Marcos Alonso, who is playing further up in the field, will be under scanner when the Blues face bigger Premier League sides.

Merson though feels a top-four finish is a realistic expectation for Chelsea.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
We could've batted better: Rahul Dravid
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 5, 2018, 16:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 5, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue