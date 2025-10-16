English Edition
Chelsea's Character Impresses Sonia Bompastor In 4-0 Champions League Victory Over Paris FC

Chelsea showcased strong character in a commanding 4-0 win against Paris FC, marking their first Women's Champions League victory. Coach Sonia Bompastor praised the team's response after previous performances.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google

Chelsea's dominant 4-0 victory over Paris FC in the Women's Champions League was a testament to their resilience, according to Sonia Bompastor. The team secured their first win of the campaign with goals from Sandy Baltimore, Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, Alyssa Thompson, and Erin Cuthbert by the 63rd minute. This triumph followed a narrow 1-0 win against Tottenham in the Women's Super League.

Bompastor expressed satisfaction with her team's response after drawing their previous two matches. "The most important [thing] is the character we have shown in the last two games," she stated, as quoted by Chelsea's official website. Despite being disappointed with earlier performances, she praised her players' ability to bounce back.

Chelsea Impresses with Character in Win

Bompastor emphasised her open communication style with the team. She said, "I'm very open with my players. I will always protect them in public, but when I have to analyse the game, and we haven't performed at our best level, I'm quite direct and honest with them." Her approach involves providing constructive feedback while ensuring players feel supported.

During the match against Paris FC, Chelsea had already established control by half-time. This allowed Bompastor to make strategic substitutions in the second half. Sam Kerr, returning from a long injury break, was able to gain valuable playing time. Bompastor noted the challenge of reintegrating Kerr into high-intensity matches while acknowledging her quality and experience.

Chelsea's next fixture is scheduled for November 1 against London City Lionesses in the WSL. Reflecting on recent performances, Bompastor remarked on their ability to create numerous chances despite scoring only once against Tottenham. "I think in both games we were the better team," she said. Maintaining this level of play could lead to more success in future matches.

The manager's focus remains on building momentum and maintaining high performance levels as they prepare for upcoming challenges. With key players like Sam Kerr gradually returning to full fitness, Chelsea aims to continue their strong form in both domestic and European competitions.

Story first published: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 15:21 [IST]
