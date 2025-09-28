Not Andy Pycroft! This Former Player is Match Referee in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final

Football Chelsea Maintains Perfect Start In Women's Super League With 4-1 Victory Over West Ham Chelsea secured a commanding 4-1 win against West Ham, maintaining their perfect start in the Women's Super League. Key contributions came from Aggie Beever-Jones and Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, while West Ham faced challenges with a red card. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 23:06 [IST]

Chelsea continued their impressive start in the Women's Super League by defeating West Ham United 4-1 at Chigwell Construction Stadium. This victory helped them maintain their perfect record in the league. Arsenal missed a chance to lead the table after drawing with Aston Villa, allowing Chelsea to capitalise on the opportunity.

Manchester United is closely following Chelsea, trailing by just two points. They secured a 2-0 win against Liverpool at St Helens Stadium. Hinata Miyazawa scored early with a powerful left-footed shot, and Ella Toone added another goal just before halftime after Elisabeth Terland intercepted Gemma Evans.

In another match, Manchester City continued their winning streak under Andree Jeglertz by defeating London City Lionesses 4-1. Vivianne Miedema and Laura Blindkilde Brown scored early goals for City. Nikita Parris responded for the Lionesses, but Khadija Shaw sealed City's win with two penalties, bringing her season total to three goals.

Tottenham also had a successful outing, beating Leicester City 2-1. Cathinka Tandberg and Olivia Holdt scored in the first half to secure the win. Meanwhile, Brighton achieved a narrow 1-0 victory over Everton at Broadfield Stadium, thanks to Michelle Agyemang's first WSL goal of the season.

Aggie Beever-Jones opened Chelsea's scoring with a stunning free-kick from 25 yards in just eight minutes. Johanna Rytting Kaneryd doubled the lead shortly after when Wieke Kaptein's deflected cross found her. Erin Cuthbert added a third goal in the 15th minute with a long-range strike beyond Kinga Szemik.

West Ham's situation worsened when Ines Belloumou received a red card for pulling Alyssa Thompson's hair in the 23rd minute. Chelsea took advantage of having an extra player when Kaptein scored from close range after Catarina Macario's assist in the 70th minute.

Beever-Jones' Scoring Streak

Aggie Beever-Jones has now scored in five consecutive WSL matches for Chelsea, matching her own record from November 2023. She is also the first player to score in each of Chelsea's opening four games of a top-flight season. West Ham struggled against Chelsea's defending champions and have now lost six consecutive WSL games for the first time.

Rehanne Skinner, West Ham's manager, has experienced longer losing streaks before. She previously lost nine consecutive games while managing Tottenham and during her initial period with West Ham between 2022 and 2023.