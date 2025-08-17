Who was Buchi Babu? Know about the 'Father of Madras Cricket', whose outrage against British fueled a Renaissance

Football Chelsea's Lack Of Pre-Season Preparation Shown In Goalless Draw Against Crystal Palace In their Premier League opener, Chelsea drew 0-0 with Crystal Palace. Enzo Maresca noted the team's missed opportunities and lack of pre-season matches as key factors. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, August 17, 2025, 23:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Enzo Maresca expressed satisfaction with Chelsea's performance in their goalless draw against Crystal Palace, despite missed opportunities. The Premier League opener at Stamford Bridge saw Chelsea narrowly avoid an early deficit when Eberechi Eze's free-kick was disallowed due to Marc Guehi's positioning. Both teams struggled to find a breakthrough, resulting in a stalemate.

Chelsea had several chances, notably through substitute Andrey Santos and Estevao, but failed to capitalise. The Blues recorded an expected goals (xG) total of 1.8 from 19 shots compared to Palace's 1.1 from 12 attempts. Maresca acknowledged the team's limited pre-season preparation, having played only two friendlies before this match due to their involvement in the Club World Cup.

Maresca praised his defence for not conceding any goals, highlighting Josh Acheampong's impressive debut as the second-youngest player to start for Chelsea in a Premier League opener since Glen Johnson in 2003-04. "They played very well, they didn't concede anything," Maresca stated about his defensive line.

Despite investing heavily in new attacking players, including Joao Pedro and debutants Jamie Gittens and Estevao, Chelsea couldn't break through Palace's defence. The match featured 31 shots without a goal, the most in an opening Premier League game since Burnley vs Southampton in 2018-19.

The result marked Chelsea's first goalless draw in a Premier League season opener since 2011-12. Looking ahead to their next match against West Ham, Maresca is optimistic about improvements. "The attitude overall from the boys was very good," he remarked. "Slowly, we will be better."

Maresca also aims to strengthen his squad by signing another central defender before the transfer window closes. This need arises after Levi Colwill sustained an ACL injury and Tosin Adarabioyo missed the Palace game due to injury.

Chelsea ended last season with consecutive clean sheets and have now achieved three consecutive shutouts in the top-flight for the first time since February 2023 under Graham Potter. Maresca remains confident that with rest and recovery, his team will continue to improve as they face upcoming challenges.