Chelsea duo Emerson Palmieri or Marcos Alonso wanted by Antonio Conte: Should Chelsea let them go in January?

Bengaluru, Dec 31: Inter Milan have reportedly set their sights on Chelsea left-backs Alonso and Palmieri ahead of January transfer window as the Serie A leaders look to strengthen before the title race in Italy heats up.
Both the Chelsea left-backs more or less shared the same duty this season. However, both of them have been underwhelming so far and after the uplifting of their transfer ban, there are rumours that Chelsea could let one of them go with a view to signing an established name instead.
Inter reportedly have been aware with the situation and their former manager Conte now could raid the side to strengthen his squad. Conte is hoping to replace Kwadwo Asamoah who has suffered from injury problems and is looking for a ball-carrier who can aid the transition between defence and attack. Alonso reportedly is his prime target but if they fail to land him, they could look to land his partner Palmieri who too was signed during Conte's tenure.
Inter reportedly, however, are not willing to sign Alonso in January on a permanent deal and reportedly would ask a loan move. Chelsea, however, are believed to value Alonso in the region of £30m and would rather allow a permanent sale next month than let the Spaniard to leave on loan. Emerson, however, is said to be happy in London and not actively looking for a departure.
How strong the rumour is?
Given that Palmieri and Alonso play in the same position, it seems unrealistic for the Blues to let go both the stars in the January transfer window. But looking at Lampard's preferences, he seems to prefer the Italian fullback than Spanird which could be a big point in this transfer.
Will it be a good move for both sides?
Alonso earlier in the season expressed that he wishes to play regularly at this point of his career and given his former record with Conte, this move surely would suit his style. Alonso is more comfortable playing as a wingback and Conte who just like his previous days, uses the formation of 3-5-2 in Inter as well in which surely Alonso will be well fitted.
Palmieri as of now look as a backup option however he too will be a good addition to the Inter side as he too has better overall instinct than Asmoah and furthermore has the previous experience of Serie A.
Regarding Chelsea's situation, it won't be that hard for the Premier League side to replace them if they jump in the market. They recently have been linked with Valencia's Gaya and Porto's Alex Telles as well Leicester's Chilwell and any of them could be an upgrade over any of them.
Cashing on Alonso or Palmieri at such stage could be a wise decision. But even if they fail to sign anyone, they have young prodigy James who so far has been comfortable any of the fullback position and could do a better job than both the players. So it’s reasonable to assume that Frank Lampard could seemingly get on fine if just one of the defenders was to make a move to Inter Milan.