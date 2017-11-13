Chelsea eye former Monaco technical director to replace Emenalo

London, Novembe 13: Premier League champions Chelsea have reportedly targeted Luis Campos to replace Michael Emenalo as the club’s technical director.
The Portuguese is regarded as one of Europe’s most accomplished talent spotters after his work transforming Monaco and the Sunday Times claim that he is very much interested in the role at Stamford Bridge.
Campos played a crucial role in identifying and recruiting a host of young talent to the French giants eventually bringing success to the club.
His captures of Kylian Mbappe, Thomas Lemar, Anthony Martial, Benjamin Mendy, Bernardo Silva, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Fabinho helped Monaco to overthrow Paris Saint-Germain to capture the Ligue 1 title last season.
On top of that, Monaco also made significant profit in the transfer market by selling their star players and still managing to keep up their game.
It’s estimated that his work resulted in the club earned £318.4million in revenue.
Campos left the Principality last year to join up with fellow French top-flight outfit Lille, he is open to leaving and joining the Premier League champions.
The 53-year-old worked alongside current Manchester United boss and former Chelsea chief Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid earlier in his career.
Another name linked with the vacant post was Italian legend Andrea Pirlo who recently announced his retirement from football.
The former World Cup winner with Italy is rumoured to be considering a reunion with his old Juventus and Azzurri manager Antonio Conte.
The Blues were rocked last week when Emenalo resigned after 10 years in West London.
He cited his desire to spend more time with his family as the reason behind his decision to bring his decade of success to an end.
However, Emenalo is strongly linked with AS Monaco and reports claim that the Nigerian is close to joining the Ligue 1 champions.