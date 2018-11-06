Chelsea eye move for Watford star Pereyra

Bengaluru, November 6: Premier League giants Chelsea are reportedly eyeing a move for Watford star man Roberto Pereyra as a replacement for Eden Hazard, should the Belgian leave Stamford Bridge.
The Blues are understood to have drawn up a list of potential targets if their talisman calls time on his career in England, with Real Madrid desperate to nab the Belgian superstar. According to the media, the Hornets ace is at the top of the pile of possible replacements following his impressive start to the season.
The 27-year-old has chipped in with five goals in 11 games in the Premier League, already matching his same tally from last season. But it has been claimed that Pereyra, who moved to Vicarage Road from Juventus in 2016, has an agreement with Watford that he could leave to a bigger club should an opportunity arise.
Hazard is tied down in West London until 2020, and has been warned about quitting Chelsea for Los Blancos by his brother Thorgan. The former Lille star has been on fire this campaign bagging eight goals and four assists in all competitions as Chelsea sit second in the table.
Maurizio Sarri has revealed he isn't pushing the board to deliver new faces with his club currently unbeaten since their Community Shield defeat against Manchester City on August 5.
He said: "I didn't ask anything about it to my club at the moment because at the moment I think we can stay with these players and be competitive.
"Maybe not for the top but we have to try to arrive close to the top.
"I have to think I only have to help these players to improve. It is too easy to go into the market for every problem.
"I think we need to improve and we need to improve with these players because they can improve.
"I have to think to improve my players. It is my work, I think. The market, there is the club. I can say to the club my opinion about what I think I need but my job is to try to improve my players."