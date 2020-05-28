Chelsea eyeing 'New Mahrez' Said Benrahma: Things to know about him

Bengaluru, May 28: Chelsea's Summer transfer plan started with the signing of £35m on Ajax star Hakim Ziyech in February for the coming season, but it seems they are far from finished strengthening their attacking options.
The latest name that has been linked with them now is Brentford's Said Benrahma. Frank Lampard is eyeing long-term replacements for some of his ageing stars like Willian and Pedro. With both of them out of contract next month it would leave only youngsters Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic as remaining wing options.
As a result, Benrahma has emerged as the club’s top summer target. The Brentford attacker has had a stellar campaign in the Championship with the Bees so far who are still in contention for promotion to the Premier League.
However, the English winger is still something of an unknown quantity for most hence here are a couple of things you need to know about the player:
Academy product of Nice
His youth career with Algerian club NRB Bethioua, [3] before moving to France and joining Balma SC, Colomiers and then Ligue 1 club Nice in 2013. He broke into the first-team squad very next season but spent the next three seasons mostly at the reserve.
Later he availed different loan spells. While on loan at Chateauroux in Ligue 2 in 2017-18 he has had a productive campaign with 12 goals and Brentford next season secured the signing.
He was Championship's top assists provider last season
In his debut campaign, Benrahma created the most goals in the division with 14 assists to his name. He also found the back of the net 11 times in his 45 appearances. The 24-year-old has been a standout player again this season with 10 goals and eight assists. Brentford's front three apparently has scored the most number of goals in the league as a unit with Benrahma, Ollie Watkins and Bryan Mbeumo scoring 39 goals between them.
Similar playing style of Mahrez
Primarily a left-sided winger however his stronger foot is right means he likes to cut in from the wide. The 24-year-old although is hugely versatile. He is also capable of playing out on the right flank as well as as a number 10. His silky play out wide has seen him named as the 'new Riyad Mahrez' by some.
Brentford could make as much 10/15-time profit
Behrahma was signed for a fee under £2m just two years back but is valued at £40 million by Brentford now. Aston Villa had a £14 million bid for Benrahma rejected by the Bees last Summer. The Championship side is likely to demand a similar fee from Lampard and co. But following the coronavirus crisis and the impact it has had on the club's finances, Chelsea may manage to lower down the fee of around £30-35 million.