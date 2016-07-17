Chelsea fans hail new signing N'Golo Kante on twitter

Bengaluru, July 17: French midfielder N'Golo Kante joined English Premier League giants Chelsea FC yesterday (July 16) from reigning champions Leicester City for £29.2 million on a five-year deal.
The midfield marshal who was one of the pillars in the Leicester side, who had won the league creating history, will definitely be a great addition to Antonio Conte's Chelsea.
The Italian manager joined Chelsea this summer as their new manager. Chelsea had a terrible season last year as they finished 10th in the league.
Conte is known to field his team in a 3-5-2 formation. Kante's will perfectly fit in this style. He will play alongside Nemanja Matic and Cesc Fabregas at the heart of the midfield.
As the Blues rope in the talented midfielder, fans went berserk on twitter.
Here are some of the best tweets:
10th place Chelsea convinced Kanté to leave Leicester— Troll Football (@TrollFootball) July 16, 2016
but 2nd place Arsenal still can't convince Vardy to leave Leicester.
Kante is Claude Makelele in disguise— Lewis Edwards (@Lewedwards) July 17, 2016
Inevitably Kanté has gone. Fancy Chelsea will now win the title. He's that good!— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 16, 2016
Kante rejected RM, Arsenal, Man Utd a new Leicester contract to join a club without European football, Just shows what Conte has planned.— Simply Hazard (@DareToHazard) July 16, 2016
When you go on Twitter and Kante has signed... #CFC pic.twitter.com/ZhzvKqkWf4— ChelseaFansChannel (@ChelseaFansYT) July 16, 2016
When you realise Sterling cost £50 Million and we got #Kante for £18 Mill cheaper! #WelcomeKante pic.twitter.com/qQRkPhQrYg— Daniel Childs (@SonOfChelsea) July 16, 2016
Chelsea fans today pic.twitter.com/0kktJXcffz— Troll Football (@TrollFootball) July 16, 2016
Kante has officially joined Chelsea— Troll Football Media (@Troll__Footbal) July 16, 2016
(Vine via: @br_uk )https://t.co/71HrgK7LYc
Anyway, can we go back to being happy about N'Golo Kante? Doesn't seem real.— Chelsea HQ (@Chelsea_HQ) July 16, 2016
Kante must have been a Chelsea fan from birth. Why else would you take such a huge step backwards in the prime of your career?— Paul Thomas (@bitterthirsty) July 13, 2016
OneIndia News