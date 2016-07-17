Chelsea fans hail new signing N'Golo Kante on twitter

Football
Posted By: Staff

Bengaluru, July 17: French midfielder N'Golo Kante joined English Premier League giants Chelsea FC yesterday (July 16) from reigning champions Leicester City for £29.2 million on a five-year deal.

The midfield marshal who was one of the pillars in the Leicester side, who had won the league creating history, will definitely be a great addition to Antonio Conte's Chelsea.

Antonio Conte signs for Chelsea FC (Image courtesy: Chelsea FC twitter handle)
The Italian manager joined Chelsea this summer as their new manager. Chelsea had a terrible season last year as they finished 10th in the league.

Conte is known to field his team in a 3-5-2 formation. Kante's will perfectly fit in this style. He will play alongside Nemanja Matic and Cesc Fabregas at the heart of the midfield.

As the Blues rope in the talented midfielder, fans went berserk on twitter.

Here are some of the best tweets:

OneIndia News

Story first published: Sunday, July 17, 2016, 11:42 [IST]
