Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Willian: My future is in Chelsea's hands

By Daniel Lewis
Willian

London, November 29: Willian says he is eager to stay on at Chelsea beyond the end of the campaign but has yet to be offered a new deal by the Premier League side.

The Brazil international is into his seventh season at Stamford Bridge and is due to be out of contract next June.

But Willian, who turns 32 next year, intends to remain a Chelsea player and is waiting for discussions to begin over fresh terms.

"I feel happy here," he told reporters. "I feel happy to play for this club but the situation is not in my hands. It's in their hands.

"I'm waiting for them. They know what I want, what I want to do, so I wait for them."

Head coach Frank Lampard recently called on Chelsea chiefs to award Willian with an extension and the forward will bide his time.

"I don't want to talk to (other clubs) because I have a contract until the end of the season," he said. "I am a Chelsea player but I just want to say the club know what I want to do."

Willian made his 17th appearance of the season on Wednesday in Chelsea's 2-2 Champions League draw with Valencia, playing 80 minutes before being replaced by Mason Mount.

Daniel Wass scored eight minutes from time for Valencia to leave Lampard's side potentially needing a home victory over Lille next month to advance to the last 16.

"The end of the game was crazy and it's difficult to play at Valencia with the atmosphere," said Willian.

"At least we got a point and now we have a decider at home. I think we got a little bit lucky but it was like this so now we go to the game against Lille."

More WILLIAN News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, November 29, 2019, 13:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 29, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue