Chelsea 1-0 West Ham: Pulisic salvages three points after woeful Jorginho penalty

Christian Pulisic snatched a win for lacklustre Chelsea.

London, Aprl 24: Christian Pulisic's last-minute goal secured a 1-0 win over West Ham despite Chelsea's lacklustre display at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's team had lost their previous two home matches in the league and that poor form looked set to continue when Jorginho's awful 87th-minute penalty was saved.

Yet West Ham had been reduced to 10 men when Craig Dawson fouled Romelu Lukaku for that spot-kick, and Chelsea made their numerical advantage count in the final minute of normal time.

Pulisic was the hero, slotting in from Marcos Alonso's cross to get Chelsea back to winning ways at home.

Sunday, April 24, 2022, 20:30 [IST]
