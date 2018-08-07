Chelsea interested in signing Willian Jose from Real Sociedad

London, Aug 7: Chelsea are exploring the possibility of landing the Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose this Summer, however, are facing competition from Newcastle United and Valencia, according to reports in Spain.
The English transfer window were shut on Thursday and Chelsea have till now only managed to land one big profile signing, Jorginho.
It is understood that the defending FA Cup winners are now looking at every possibility to provide more attacking options to new boss Sarri and have contacted Willian Jose’s agent over the possibility of a transfer.
The Brazilian footballer, however, is keen to stay at Spain, with Valencia showing interest in him but his agent now has suggested that his client to open to new challenge but they have to first evaluate all the options.
His agent Nick Arcuri told: “To all those who have approached me, I refer them to Real Sociedad.
“If the clubs reach an agreement and Willian is interested, we’ll study with affection.
“He has four years left on his contract, he’s happy and very calm, but if we reach numbers that are good for the club and player, we’ll see.”
Jose has had a long career which has seen the striker enjoy loan spells around the world with sides like Club Deportivo Maldonado, Las Palmas, Real Zaragoza etc.
He joined his latest club Sociedad in 2016 for around £5.4 million and certainly, the La Liga side will not have been disappointed by Jose’s performances over the two seasons where he netted of 34 goals in 74 games.
Now it's talking about Willian Jose to Chelsea. He is a good choice, can surprise a lot of people, kind of a Costa 2.0, had really good stat with his club. Yeah, can be a good striker, but, before that, another striker or strikers should go, Giroud? Michy? Alvaro? Abraham?— Noël RABESON (@noel_rabeson) August 4, 2018
The striker is currently having the best time of his life and is on the upward curve but Chelsea having three strikers, Morata, Giroud and Batshuayi already at their disposal, they first need to offload one of them to pave way for another.
Plus with the Brazilian having a release clause of €65 million at his head, the deal as of now looks pretty unconvincing.
Apart from them, Valencia are also one of the clubs interested in the player. The interest originates from the fact that their star striker Rodrigo is being linked with a move to Real Madrid.
And should Rodrigo leave, they could well move for the player to fill up the gap who is well accustomed to the level of football being played in La Liga.
Other top-tier sides Newcastle United and Fulham were also earlier said to be approached the 26-year-old, but reportedly soon rejected the proposals.