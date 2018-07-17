Chelsea look to replace Thibaut Courtois with Roma's Alisson

Bengaluru, July 17: Chelsea are all set to battle Liverpool for £62million-rated Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker as they line up a replacement for Thibaut Courtois, according to reports.
Belgian shot-stopper Courtois, named best goalkeeper at this summer's World Cup, looks set to leave Stamford Bridge as Real Madrid look favourites to land him.
As per the English media, Chelsea would welcome an offer from suitors Real Madrid as they are keen on Alisson.
The Roma goalkeeper was expected to join Liverpool as Loris Karius' replacement but Roma are not willing to do business with Liverpool after letting Mo Salah join the Merseyside giants a year back on the cheap considering the impact he has made at Anfield.
According to Sky Sports in Italy, the Anfield club will offer more than Chelsea, with a price tag of around £62m expected but Roma are more willing to let him join the Blues rather than the Reds.
Courtois, meanwhile, is in the last 12 months of his contract at Stamford Bridge and wants to move back to Madrid where his family live.
Asked about his future, the 26-year-old Belgian said: "I will go back and I will see what they want and how they say it.
"Obviously, with this World Cup, I think what was on the table is different than what I can have.
"In this World Cup, I have ignored all the speculation, all the rumours. But now, in the next few days, I will have a chat with my agent and see what Chelsea told him, and then we will talk. But I feel happy at Chelsea, it’s not that I necessarily want to leave."
Belgium and Chelsea team-mate Eden Hazard does look set to leave the club, however.
The Real Madrid target said: "After six wonderful years at Chelsea it might be time to discover something different.
"Certainly after this World Cup I can decide if I want to stay or go, but Chelsea will make the final decision - if they want to let me go. You know my preferred destination."
Real Madrid are also strongly linked with Courtois' club and international teammate Eden Hazard and it is claimed that Chelsea could consider selling him of they receive a world record fee of £200m.
