Football Chelsea And Manchester City Continue Winning Streak To Lead Women's Super League Chelsea and Manchester City both secured wins in the Women's Super League, keeping Chelsea at the top with an unbeaten streak of 32 matches. City follows closely behind with six consecutive victories. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, November 1, 2025, 20:31 [IST]

Chelsea and Manchester City are leading the Women's Super League, each securing victories in their recent matches. Chelsea maintained a slim lead over City after defeating London City Lionesses 2-0 at Stamford Bridge. Meanwhile, Manchester City edged past West Ham with a narrow 1-0 win at Joie Stadium. Both teams continue to show strong form as the season progresses.

At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea's unbeaten run was extended with a solid performance against London City. Erin Cuthbert nearly scored early on, but Wassa Sangare cleared her attempt off the line. Ellie Carpenter eventually broke through, scoring from Sandy Baltimore's assist. Despite dominating, Chelsea struggled to convert more chances, with Nikita Parris and Isobel Goodwin testing Hannah Hampton.

In the second half, Chelsea intensified their efforts but missed several opportunities. Aggie Beever-Jones squandered two significant chances, and Erin Cuthbert's header went wide. Late in the game, Sam Kerr sealed the victory by capitalising on Poppy Pattinson's mistake to score in stoppage time.

Manchester City secured a win against West Ham thanks to Aoba Fujino's goal in the 26th minute. The match came alive when Shelina Zadorsky's error allowed Vivianne Miedema to set up Fujino for the decisive strike. West Ham nearly equalised before halftime when Viviane Asseyi hit the crossbar.

West Ham continued to play from the back, almost costing them when Amber Tysiak made a poor pass that Khadija Shaw failed to exploit. Gracie Prior had a chance to change the scoreline but was denied by the woodwork after connecting with a free-kick.

Impressive Runs and Struggles

Chelsea remains unbeaten in their last 32 league games, with an expected goals (xG) total of 2.62 from 17 shots against London City. Their longest unbeaten streak was 33 matches between February 2019 and January 2021. Manchester City's current six-match winning streak is their longest in the WSL since last year.

West Ham is experiencing their worst losing streak in the competition, now at nine games. Despite this challenging period, they showed resilience against Manchester City but couldn't find an equaliser.

Both Chelsea and Manchester City continue to dominate in the Women's Super League, setting high standards for their competitors. As they maintain their impressive form, other teams will need to step up to challenge these leaders effectively.