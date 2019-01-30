Chelsea plan summer bid for Barcelona star Rakitic

Bengaluru, January 30: Premier League giants Chelsea are set to launch a summer bid for Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic, according to reports in Spain.
The Croatian midfielder could be forced to look for a new club when £65 million signing Frenkie De Jong arrives at the Nou Camp at the end of the season.
As per reports in Spain, Maurizio Sarri's side are closely monitoring Ivan Rakitic's situation in Barcelona as they are after a replacement for Cesc Fabregas, who joined Monaco this month.
Rakitic appears to fit the bill, but he is under contract with Ernesto Valverde's side until 2021 but the 101-cap Croatia international has already confirmed his intentions to renew his deal with the La Liga champions. However, that could change with the arrival of De Jong who is Barcelona's latest big money recruit.
When asked about his future, Rakitic said: "If I am here , it's to play. If anything has to change, we will speak.
"I want to be here and, if I can renew, to be here for even more years. I am really happy here, everyone knows it, above all the president. I have nothing else to say. I am 30 and I am in the best moment of my career. I want to enjoy football and enjoy Barca."
When questioned if De Jong's arrival could force him out of the squad, he said: "That's a good question for the 'Mister' (manager)."
Rakitic has regularly played for Barcelona since he joined from Sevilla in 2014 and he has won three La Liga titles, four Copa del Rey titles and the Champions League.
Chelsea are short of quality in the middle of the park as Maurizio Sarri is still trying to find a winning formula in the Premier League and it is quite evident that his midfield is not ticking especially his favourite player Jorginho whom he brought alongwith him from Napoli and someone like Rakitic could prove to be the solution.