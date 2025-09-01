BAN vs NED Live Streaming 2nd T20I: When And Where To Watch Bangladesh-Netherlands Match Online And On TV In Bangladesh, Pakistan, India

Football Chelsea's Guro Reiten Foresees Competitive Race For WSL Title In Upcoming Season Guro Reiten predicts a challenging Women's Super League season for Chelsea as they aim to defend their title against strong competitors. With a focus on hard work and preparation, she emphasises the importance of each match in the race for the championship. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, September 1, 2025, 19:46 [IST]

Chelsea's Guro Reiten anticipates a challenging Women's Super League (WSL) season as the team aims to defend their title. Chelsea secured their sixth consecutive WSL championship in 2024-25, finishing 12 points ahead of Arsenal. They also achieved a domestic treble by winning the Women's League Cup and FA Cup. Despite being favourites for a ninth WSL title, Reiten expects fierce competition.

Reiten, who joined Chelsea from LSK Kvinner in 2019, has made significant contributions with 109 WSL appearances, scoring 37 goals and providing 32 assists. Her goal contributions are only surpassed by a few players like Beth England and Sam Kerr. She acknowledges the league's growing competitiveness despite Chelsea's recent dominance under managers Emma Hayes and Sonia Bompastor.

Reiten emphasises the importance of staying focused throughout the season. "Like I said, it’s every game that really matters," she stated. The team must concentrate on each match without looking too far ahead. This approach is crucial for success in both domestic and international competitions like the Champions League.

The upcoming season kicks off with an exciting match against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge this Friday. Last season, Chelsea faced City five times across all competitions, winning four encounters. Reiten acknowledges City's strength and new additions but believes Chelsea is well-prepared after a productive summer and pre-season.

Chelsea fell short in the Champions League last season, losing to Barcelona in the semi-finals. Barcelona seemed poised for another title but were defeated by Arsenal in the final. Reiten sees Arsenal's victory as a testament to WSL's quality and remains determined for Chelsea to secure their first European crown.

Reiten believes that all teams have a chance at winning this year’s league title due to its competitive nature. "All of them can win it," she remarked about potential challengers like Manchester City, Arsenal, and Manchester United. Each game is crucial as they strive for another successful season.

The Blues' past achievements include becoming the first WSL team to achieve two domestic trebles, having done so previously in the 2020-21 season as well. This history of success underscores their determination to continue excelling both domestically and internationally.