Chelsea believe in Premier League title challenge – Ziyech

London, December 1: Hakim Ziyech has no doubt Chelsea can be Premier League title contenders this season.
After a 0-0 draw at home to leaders Tottenham on Sunday (November 29), Frank Lampard's side are third in the table – two points adrift of Spurs and Liverpool.
Ziyech was one of several big-name arrivals in the close season as the Blues set their sights on a first league title since 2016-17, with the 27-year-old already making a big impact, scoring once, providing three assists and creating 12 chances in total from six top-flight appearances.
And the former Ajax star said there was belief in Lampard's squad that they could challenge.
"Of course we can make a challenge," Ziyech said, via the Daily Express.
"You always have to believe in it. It starts from believing in it and then working every day harder. At the end of the day we will see what it brings.
"But you have to believe it is possible and that is what we are doing. We believe it."
The draw with Tottenham saw Chelsea extend their unbeaten run to 14 games in all competitions – their longest since November 2018.
It was the first goalless draw between the clubs in the Premier League since November 2015.
In a game of few clear chances – Chelsea mustered three attempts on target compared to Spurs' one – Tammy Abraham missed three presentable opportunities, before his replacement Olivier Giroud lofted a tame effort straight at Hugo Lloris late on.
All the key moments from yesterday's draw with Spurs. pic.twitter.com/pfVxkaRCv7— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 30, 2020
"It felt like whoever was going to make the mistake would lose the game," added Ziyech, who had the game's first opportunity when he struck a dipping volley into Lloris' grasp.
"It was not really a game to play football. It was a tactical game. For their attackers and ours there was no space to play. We had much more of the ball than they had, but it was difficult to find space and create chances.
"Our feelings were mixed. A little disappointed because we were at home and we want to win the game but on the other side you have to look to yourself and say you didn't create enough."