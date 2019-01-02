Chelsea to pull out of race for Real Madrid star Isco

Bengaluru, January 2: Premier League giants Chelsea are ready to pull the plug on the deal to bring Isco to Stamford Bridge from Spanish giants Real Madrid.
The player’s representatives made a last-minute play for more money from the Blues after interest from PSG and that led the Chelsea top brass to question Isco’s desire to play for the club.
The 26-year-old Real Madrid attacking midfielder wants out of the Bernabeu and the Blues were ready to pay £75million plus add ons with wages in excess of £250,000 a week.
Spain playmaker Isco’s representatives had initially given the green light to that deal with Real Madrid ready to cash in on a player now deemed surplus to requirements.
But despite a hefty signing on fee and agents fees of more than 10 per cent, making the package way more than £100m, Isco’s team wanted more after an offer from Paris.
Real Madrid boss Santiago Solari and chairman Florentine Perez are in agreement to sell as the manager is not a big fan of the former Malaga star.
The Spaniard has had limited first-team chances and he has only made 11 league appearances this season and there is a feeling that he is carrying too much weight.
Maurizio Sarri is reported to be disappointed as he desperately wanted to pair Isco with Eden Hazard but there is a feeling at the club that the deal was about money and not playing games.
Meanwhile, Chelsea are close to agreeing a deal for Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund, beating Liverpool for the USA star.
But that £45million deal could be agreed over a summer transfer which is why Sarri wants attacking reinforcements as well as at least one defender in January.
Arsenal and Man City are yet to firm up their early interest in Isco so Paris looks the most likely destination for the Spaniard.