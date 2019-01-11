Chelsea to report Bayern to FIFA over Callum Hudson-Odoi

Kolkata, January 11: Chelsea are likely to file a complaint against Bayern Munich to FIFA if evidence of any tapping up is found against attacker Callum Hudson-Odoi or his representatives.
The English youngster has been a subject of interest from the Bundesliga champions and reportedly they have already made four bids, last in the region of £35m.
However, Chelsea have been outraged by the public nature of Bayern's pursuit, with sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic addressing openly this week that the German giants positively want to sign the 18-year-old.
Speaking earlier this week, Salihamidzic said: "He is a very interesting player we really want to sign.
"He has qualities that fit our game. He can dribble, he is fast, he moves well towards the goal. He is a young player who has great potential to evolve.
"I see in him a really good player who would certainly be a good face to join us."
Premier League rules prohibit such public comment although as per FIFA regulation Bayern have not broken rules. And Chelsea now believe Bayern have co-ordinated their efforts with Hudson-Odoi's camp to get him out of Stamford Bridge, though they accept it would be difficult to prove the potential accusations of "tapping up".
As per @Matt_Barlow_DM, Chelsea aren't giving up on Hudson-Odoi yet. They're prepared to report Bayern to FIFA for an illegal approach https://t.co/ERR5hFNygP #cfc— Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) January 10, 2019
Chelsea do not want to sell one of their best hot prospects from the academy but with the youngster reluctant to sign a new deal, which ends in 2020, Maurizio Sarri's side may have to eventually set him free.
Odoi was handed his first-team debut last season under former boss Antonio Conte and during the pre-season, he also seemed to have impressed new boss. But apart from giving him a rare start in the Community Shield, he has only managed to make one single appearance in the Premier League.