Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Chelsea to report Bayern to FIFA over Callum Hudson-Odoi

By
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Callum Hudson-Odoi

Kolkata, January 11: Chelsea are likely to file a complaint against Bayern Munich to FIFA if evidence of any tapping up is found against attacker Callum Hudson-Odoi or his representatives.

The English youngster has been a subject of interest from the Bundesliga champions and reportedly they have already made four bids, last in the region of £35m.

However, Chelsea have been outraged by the public nature of Bayern's pursuit, with sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic addressing openly this week that the German giants positively want to sign the 18-year-old.

Speaking earlier this week, Salihamidzic said: "He is a very interesting player we really want to sign.

"He has qualities that fit our game. He can dribble, he is fast, he moves well towards the goal. He is a young player who has great potential to evolve.

"I see in him a really good player who would certainly be a good face to join us."

Premier League rules prohibit such public comment although as per FIFA regulation Bayern have not broken rules. And Chelsea now believe Bayern have co-ordinated their efforts with Hudson-Odoi's camp to get him out of Stamford Bridge, though they accept it would be difficult to prove the potential accusations of "tapping up".

Chelsea do not want to sell one of their best hot prospects from the academy but with the youngster reluctant to sign a new deal, which ends in 2020, Maurizio Sarri's side may have to eventually set him free.

Odoi was handed his first-team debut last season under former boss Antonio Conte and during the pre-season, he also seemed to have impressed new boss. But apart from giving him a rare start in the Community Shield, he has only managed to make one single appearance in the Premier League.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, January 11, 2019, 12:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 11, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue