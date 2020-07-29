Chelsea's 2019-20 Premier League numbers

Bengaluru, July 29: Chelsea fans harboured certain doubts when the club announced an inexperienced Frank Lampard as their new manager following the departure of Maurizio Sarri.
But fast forward to the end of the season, the former club legend seems to have won the trust of his supporters with a fourth-place finish. His side may have shown inconsistencies but still grabbed the much desired fourth spot while they also have FA Cup to compete for in the final against Arsenal.
Due to the transfer ban, Lampard allowed players from their own academy ranks to play a big part in the season and the likes Mount, Tomori, James, Gilmour all so far have lived up to the expectations. Twisting and tweaking formation also have gradually helped Lampard to get a grip in his squad.
Here we have put together some of the major stats of the Blues from this Premier League season:
Goals
Tammy Abraham has scored the most number of goals in the team with 15 league goals. Lampard handed the first team striker role to the amateur forward who spent most of his last season on Championship. But the English forward rewarded his manager with some prolific performance in front of goal.
The English striker, however, is the only Chelsea player to reach the 10+ goal mark this season. Winger Willian and Pulisic managed 9 goals each next in the team.
Assists
Willian, however, tops the list of assist chart with 7 assists while defender Azpilicueta is second in this list with 6 assists. Youngster Mason Mount is third in the list with 5 assists.
Attack
Lampard's free-flowing attacking football allowed his side to score the third most goals in the league as the Blues scored an impressive 69 goals in the league - 1.8 goals per game. They also created the third most big chances in the league with 74 big chance creation while they also occupy the third place in managing 5.9 shots per game.
Lampard's high pressing above the pitch also allowed his team to win fourth most possession in the final third with a massive 172 ball retention while they are third among the 20 teams managing 60.7% possession per 90 min. They are also third in the accurate passes list with generating 521.1 passes per game.
Defence
Lampard's defensive vulnerability, however, has been brought to the light several times this season. The Blues conceded a massive 54 goals this season - 1.4 goals per game having the 11th Worst defence in the league. They are also in the bottom of the list in terms of saves per game averaging just 1.7 saves per 90 min.
They also sit 19th in the table in terms of clearance with just 15.4 clearances per game. Their successful tackle rate is also poor with Lampard's team managing just 9.5 tackles per game. The team, however, gave away only two penalties. In terms of clean sheet, Lampard sits 11th in the table with just 9 clean-sheets.