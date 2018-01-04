Chelsea set to move for Chilean midfield maestro Vidal

Bengaluru, January 4: Premier League champions Chelsea are said to have made an opening offer of £33million for Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal.
But reports claim that the Blues will have to stump up closer to £53million if they are to snare Vidal, 30, from Bayern Munich.
Now Chelsea manager Antonio Conte knows the Chile midfielder from his time in charge of Juventus, where the duo won three Scudettos together.
Conte has made it clear that he wants more cash to revamp his side.
The Italian has hinted that a lack of spending meant the a Blues title tilt "never started".
And on Boxing Day he spoke of his admiration for a Vidal - a player Conte says he'd "go to war with".
The Italian spent £177m on new signings over the summer in preparation for his side's Premier League ttle defence.
Two of those additions were Tiemoue Bakayoko and Danny Drinkwater, who accounted for a combined £75m of that outlay.
And, Conte is believed not to be happy with the performance of his side in the middle of the park and wants his close pal Vidal to solve the issue.
It is claimed that Conte still wants to add further strength to his midfield in the form of the all-action Vidal.
The 97-cap Chile legend has just 18 months left on the four-year deal he signed to join the German champions in 2015.
And a stint in England could appeal as he enters the twilight years of his career.
Vidal, who has also won the Copa America and German title twice, will not be going to Russia 2018 after Chile missed out on qualification in the final round of South American matches.
Vidal's move to Chelsea could spark a speculation that Cesc Fabregas could be sold by the West London side.