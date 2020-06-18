Chelsea sign Timo Werner from RB Leipzig

Bengaluru, June 18: Chelsea have won the race to sign in-demand RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner.
The Premier League club announced on their website that the 24-year-old has agreed personal terms with the Blues, while remaining at the German club for the rest of the Bundesliga season.
He will link up with his new team-mates in July, subject to passing a medical examination.
"I'm delighted to be signing for Chelsea, it is a very proud moment for me to be joining this great club. I of course want to thank RB Leipzig, the club and the fans, for four fantastic years. You'll forever be in my heart. I look forward to next season with my new team-mates, my new manager and of course the Chelsea fans. Together we've a very successful future ahead of us," Werner was quoted saying in the Chelsea website.
We have some @TimoWerner news for you! 👀— Chelsea FC (at 🏡) (@ChelseaFC) June 18, 2020
One of the most feared young strikers in Europe, Werner is renowned for his pace, movement, link-up play and finishing ability. At Leipzig he has most often been deployed in a front two, but he can also play out wide in a front three or as the central striker.
He was a reported transfer target of many top-notch clubs including Premier League runaway leaders Liverpool
Werner to Chelsea? Leipzig star not to standard of Liverpool front three - Fowler
Chelsea's Director of Football Marina Granovskaia welcomed Werner to Stamford Bridge, "'We're very excited that Timo Werner has chosen to join Chelsea. He is a player who was coveted all over Europe and it's no surprise, he has that rare mix of being young and exciting and yet established and proven. We can't wait to have Timo on board, but until then we wish him and RB Leipzig all the best for the rest of this season."
June 18, 2020
Werner has hit a purple patch this season, having already scored 32 goals and registered 13 assists in 43 appearances in all competitions.
In Bundesliga alone, Werner has scored 25 goals and supplied eight assists in 30 appearances in this season.
(With inputs from Chelsea FC Media)