Chelsea captain Cahill wanted by London rivals

Bengaluru, October 14: Experienced Chelsea defender Gary Cahill is being targeted for a January move by West Ham, according to reports.
The former England defender has seen his career at Stamford Bridge come to a standstill since the arrival of manager Maurizio Sarri.
The 32-year-old year old has appeared in just one Premier League match this season and admits he may need to leave the club mid-season in the search of regular first team football.
Reports in England state that London rivals West Ham are considering to make a move to snap him up when the transfer window opens. The reports further adds that West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini has been given the go-ahead to look at bolstering his squad in January as he continues to overhaul things at the London Stadium.
Bringing in a dependable and experienced defender could be high on the Hammers manager's priority list given the club's struggles at the back so far this season.
The Hammers have kept just one clean sheet in their opening eight matches which came against Chelsea when Cahill got 20 minutes as substitute for his only Premier League run-out of the campaign.
There are big hopes young centre-back Issa Diop will establish himself over the coming months, while Fabian Balbuena is also still coming to terms with life in England.
Beyond that, only Angelo Ogbonna is recognised as an experienced stopper with long-term West Ham player Winston Reid a long-term injury casualty who is not even close to being fit.
So, being able to bring someone in of Cahill's quality and experience would provide an obvious boost to Pellegrini's limited options.
Over the years, Cahill has shown that he can play either in a back four or three-man defence, the system the Hammers manager is still keen to adopt.
Cahill is in the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge, so would not command a huge fee if he were to be sold in January.