Chelsea star forward rejects latest contract extension offer

Bengaluru, March 9: Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham has handed the Blues management a new concern as reportedly the 22-year-old forward has rejected a new contract proposal from the club.
The English international is enjoying his first full campaign in Blues colours and currently is the top scorer of the side with 15 goals.
He is one of those few players from the academy who has impressed under Lampard. The likes of academy graduates Callum Hudson-Odoi, Reece James, Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Billy Gilmour all have shined this season which prompted the club tying their futures to the West London club with fresh deals.
Given Tammy's rise Chelsea also had tabled a new contract to their star striker like other graduates, but to their disappointment have seen their offer get rejected by the forward.
Apparently, Tammy and his agent have reportedly suggested that the new contract provided by the side does not match the demand of the player as he is seeking wages on par with some of his other teammates who are on a higher salary compared to what is being offered to him.
Callum Hudson-Odoi's bumper pay rise to £180,000-a-week in the new deal reportedly has been mentioned by Tammy's camp. It now remains to be seen if Chelsea can persuade the forward with a fresh approach.
Tammy has been one of the best players of the Blues this term and there's is no doubt he remains in the plan for upcoming season also. Lampard although may look to sign a forward in Summer to provide more competition to the side, but surely Tammy is regarded as one of the integral parts of Lampard's system. Chelsea already have issues upfront as Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi both looking for an exit in Summer and surely Lampard would not risk Tammy's future with such conditions around.
Chelsea, however, won't be in any hurry to continue the contract talks as the England international still has two years left in his deal. But being a key member, Chelsea now must find a settlement fast to convince star of his future.