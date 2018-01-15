Chelsea star Thibaut Courtois hits out at fans

London, Jan 15: Thibaut Courtois has criticized Chelsea fans for booing after they were held to a goalless draw by Leicester on Saturday, their third draw in seven days.
They dropped the opportunity to go second in the Premier League in the wake of being held to a goalless draw with Leicester on last Saturday and after the match, the Chelsea number one charged the Blues fans for their absence of help at Stamford Bridge.
Courtois told Chelsea TV: "I know we as a team didn't have a good game, it was our third goalless draw, but we need the fans here at Stamford Bridge to get behind the team and not when a player has a bad pass or a bad shot, start booing and whistling. I don't think we're playing a bad season."
The Belgian keeper also urged their fans to show more patience as he suggested that in their gameplay the ball buildup from the back and in a game like Leicester, where the opposing team tries to press more, they need rhythm and booing from the stands while the build-up does not cheer them up.
"It's important that the fans must know that we want to play out from the back," the Belgium goalkeeper added.
"And they don't have to get nervous. If they start shouting it doesn't help us. (Against Leicester there) was too much of that.
"When we play out from the back it's important for us that they know that we want to do that. There's a risk involved and we know that, but that's our game."
The Stamford Bridge crowd vented their discontent at the Blues players as they attempted to unpick Leicester's resistance, even after the guests went down to ten men following Ben Chilwell's second-half sending off.
The draw now has shipped them on the fourth place, equaling points with second-placed Manchester United who has one game in hand and 15 points adrift of leaders Manchester City.
Chelsea are yet to win in 2018 having drawn every one of the four of their matches in all rivalries.