Chelsea target 2014 World Cup winner - Is it a good move?

Bengaluru, December 31: Premier League giants Chelsea are said to be interested in the signing of Paris Saint Germain attacking midfielder Julian Draxler if reports in France are to be believed.
The Blues recently saw their transfer ban being overturned and have the opportunity to strengthen their squad in January and have set their sights on the former World Cup winner with Germany.
Chelsea are having a decent season under club legend Frank Lampard who took charge of the club at a difficult time when they had to part ways with their stellar player Eden Hazard and had a transfer ban to make things worse.
The former English international has certainly made the Blues perform much beyond expectations but they were hit by a poor run of form off late.
Considering the depleted and inexperienced squad Chelsea have at their disposal, a dip in form was always in the cards and that is why they should be one of the most busiest teams during the next month of winter transfer window. And, Draxler seems to be an excellent target of the Blues.
Draxler made his name with Schalke at a very young age but it is safe to say that he is yet to reach the heights that was expected of him.
A move to a star-studded PSG side in 2017 saw him become only a bit-part rotation player at Parc des Princes and with the quality and potential he had at his disposal, he deserved much better. However, the surprising thing is the German international looks happy with his role.
At Chelsea, Draxler could finally get the role he should have gotten a few years back at a big club. The 26-year-old possesses some unique talents and it is not too late form him as well to showcase his true talent.
The biggest quality of Draxler is his tremendous versatility. He played as a winger in his initial days but over the years, he adapted to new roles like the number ten and number ten.
Lampard has used both 4-3-3 and 4-2-3-1 at Chelsea and with Draxler in the side, he could switch between different tactics during the game.
The German is also a lot experienced for a 26-year-old and that should help Chelsea considering their squad is mostly comprised of younger players. If the Blues can get Draxler on a decent fee, they should not think twice before signing him.