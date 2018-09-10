Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Chelsea target Daniele Rugani to be offered new deal at Juventus

Written By:
Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri
Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri

Bengaluru, September 10: Serie A holders Juventus are reportedly set to end Chelsea’s hopes of signing their young defender Daniele Rugani by offering the Italian a lucrative new contract.

Reports in Italy claim that the Serie A champions are desperate to keep Rugani in Turin after his agent confirmed they had rejected a "really big" bid from the Blues last month.

Newly-appointed Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri wanted to link up with the 23-year-old for a second time after bringing him through the ranks at Empoli.

But Juventus played hardball with the Blues throughout the summer and won the fight to keep hold of Rugani, despite re-signing Leonardo Bonucci from AC Milan.

It’s now said that Max Allegri has made the ace’s contract renewal a priority, with Rugani widely seen as an immediate replacement for veteran centre-back Andrea Barzagli.

It means Chelsea will have to look elsewhere as Sarri plots reinforcements at the back. David Luiz and Antonio Rudiger are yet to win the confidence of the Stamford Bridge faithful in the new-look 4-3-3 system.

Despite playing at the heart of Antonio Conte’s three-man defence last season, Andreas Christensen has been benched under the new boss.

Meanwhile, Gary Cahill is yet to even make a matchday squad after returning from World Cup duty with England. But it could mean a reprieve for fan favourite Kurt Zouma next summer, provided he impresses during his season-long loan spell at Everton.

However, if Rugani indeed signs a new contract at Juventus, Chelsea will have to look elsewhere next season if they fail to find the perfect formula in defence this season.

Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli could be an option given that he has worked with Sarri at the Naples club and is one of the best defenders in Europe with a huge experience in his locker.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Monday, September 10, 2018, 9:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 10, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue