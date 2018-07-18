Chelsea target Rugani happy at Juventus, insists agent

Bengaluru, July 18: Daniele Rugani's agent has insisted that the defender is happy at Juventus with Chelsea interested in his client's signature. But he offered boss Maurizio Sarri a small glimmer of hope by claiming "a request will be heard."
Sarri is a long-term admirer of Rugani with the pair having a close working relationship during his two year loan spell at Empoli in 2013.
Rugani then returned to the Old Lady and was the subject of intense transfer speculation when Sarri was appointed boss of Napoli. However, Juventus did not let Sarri get his hands on their priced asset.
Now the Italian boss is ready to make another move, this time as manager of Chelsea.
Reports claim the Blues are prepared to part with £40million to land the 23-year-old who has started just 33 times over the last two Serie A campaigns.
Juventus would be more willing to sell to a club abroad and not a direct league rival but also see Rugani as a key part of their future.
When asked whether his client could make the Stamford Bridge switch, Rugani's agent Daniele Torchia told Tuttomercatoweb: "I am happy for Sarri because no one believes he could get there and instead here his is coaching Chelsea.
"Everyone thinks that Rugani follows him to Chelsea, but it must be considered that Juventus also did not accept any negotiations in the past, either with Napoli nor with any other teams and has always expressed the will to keep the player and today that has not changed.
"To date, that will has not changed and Rugani himself has not expressed a willingness to go elsewhere.
"However, it must also be said that if there is a request it will be heard because in football, respect is needed."
Meanwhile, Chelsea have reportedly agreed a deal for Russian starlet Aleksandr Golovin beating the likes of Juevntus and Monaco and the deal could become official soon.
