Chelsea target Sandro to sign new deal at Juventus

Bengaluru, October 8: Chelsea have received a bad piece of news today as Juventus left-back and Chelsea target Alex Sandro is expected to sign a new deal with the Old Lady.
The Brazilian international, who joined the Old Lady from Porto in 2015, is expected to sign a new deal with the Italian champions according to Gazzetta Dello Sport.
Antonio Conte was extremely keen to bring the Brazil international to Stamford Bridge during the summer transfer window with Juventus confirming in June they had rejected a "substantial" offer for the left-back from the London giants.
That offer from the Premier League champions was said to be worth £55million at that time, but the Serie A champions held firm.
The Daily Mail reported Chelsea are now ready to increase their offer to £60m and will test the Bianconeri's resolve again in January but if the Brazilian indeed signs a new contract, it would mean bad news for the Blues.
Sandro’s new deal is expected to be worth around €5M-a-year, with the Serie A giants hoping to tie the defender down until the year 2022.
Juventus’ superstar left-back performed well for the Italian side last season, contributing three goals and four assists in 27 league games for Massimiliano Allegri’s side and is doing very well this season too.
It quotes Juventus managing director Giuseppe Marotta as saying "there is no problem" in talks with Sandro and fully expects him to sign a new deal. Gazzetta dello Sport added confirmation of that new deal could come in November.
Doubts over Conte's long-term future in west London have lingered since the summer amid suggestions the Italian coach is frustrated with the lack of support during the transfer window.
Backing the manager with more high profile signings like Alex Sandro would go some way in mending that damage but Chelsea now have to look for an another left-back.