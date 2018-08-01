Chelsea target Serie A duo Caldara and Vecino

Bengaluru, August 1: Chelsea have reportedly lodged a £35million bid for Juventus defender Mattia Caldara and have also opened talks to land Inter Milan midfielder Matias Vecino.
Reports in England claim that the Blues have identified the two Serie A stars as targets ahead of the August 9 deadline of the English transfer window.
Juventus defender Caldara, 24, is said to be preferred to his team-mate Daniele Rugani, who the Blues were also in for.
The Italian champions wanted to include Gonzalo Higuain as part of the deal. But with striker Higuain now in negotiations with AC Milan, it seems that Chelsea have resurrected talks with Juventus but for a different defender.
Meanwhile, Inter Milan midfielder Vecino is thought to be a player that Maurizio Sarri believes can add zip to their play.
The 26-year-old impressed big time in midfield for Uruguay at the World Cup, starting all five of their matches, despite boss Oscar Tabarez tinkering with his midfield throughout the tournament.
Both Caldara and Vecino played under Sarri during his time in charge of Empoli.
As Sarri battles to land transfer targets, he is also trying to keep stars already on Chelsea's books.
According to The Times, N'Golo Kante has been offered a new five-year deal worth £290,000 a week.
The Blues are willing to make him their best-paid player in a bid to keep the midfielder away from the clutches of Paris Saint-Germain.
The London giants are also trying their best to keep hold of their three other in-demand stars Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois and Willian.
Hazard is a long-term Real Madrid target while Willian is wanted by Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid.
Thibaut Courtois is also linked strongly with a move to Real Madrid and looks the most likely to leave with his contract expiring in one year's time.