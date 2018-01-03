Chelsea target Thomas Lemar and Richmond Boakye

Bengaluru, January 3: Premier League champions Chelsea have reportedly Thomas Lemar and Richmond Boakye at the top of their wishlist in the summer.
However, the Blues are also said to have cooled their interest in Celtic forward Moussa Dembele.
Antonio Conte made it clear that he wants to improve his squad next season and has claimed that the Blues' title bid was over on the first day of the season as he hinted at a lack of business.
Reports in London claim that Monaco winger Lemar, 22, and Red Star Belgrade striker Boakye are on Conte's wish list.
The Blues are likely to face competition from Arsenal and Liverpool for Lemar - with Arsene Wenger claiming earlier this season that he would be back in for the player.
The Gunners thought they had Lemar in the bag on deadline day after seeing the French club accept a British transfer record bid of £92million but the Frenchman rejected the Gunners as they were not in the Champions League.
Meanwhile, Liverpool tabled two bids, including a second of £65m two days earlier, but saw both rejected before they signed Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for £35m.
Ghana international Boakye, 24, is enjoying a second stunning season in Serbia following a move from Italian minnows Latina.
The youngster has netted 16 times in 20 games last season and has 23 in 28 games so far this campaign.
However, Blues have withdrawn from the running to land Celtic striker Moussa Dembele, 21, after being put off by his £40m valuation.
Brighton are keen on Dembele, with West Ham, Stoke and Everton keeping tabs but could be put off by his huge valuation too.
Dembele also wants regular first-team football which is why the likes of Stoke and Brighton would be better options for the Frenchman compared to Chelsea.