Chelsea to activate Giroud contract option for next season

Bengaluru, April 8: Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has hinted that star striker Olivier Giroud could remain at Chelsea next season and the club could trigger the one-year extension of his current deal.
The £18m signing from Arsenal last season has been the second choice under the Italian boss following Gonzalo Higuain's arrival but has seen lately his stakes rise following his superb spell in Europa league and his midweek strike against Brighton.
However, due to limited game time, there have been concerns that the World Cup winner come Summer could switch side for more opportunities. The 32-year-old said last month that he wanted to move back to France after growing frustrated by a lack of playing time.
Giroud's contract expires in June although Chelsea have an option to extend the deal by a further 12 months but there aren’t any talks around it.
It apparently has alerted Ligue 1 sides like Lyon and Marseille who are reportedly interested in the forward having already made contact with his representatives.
However, putting cold water on the forward's departure manager Maurizio Sarri now has suggested that he expects the board to trigger the one-year extension of his star forward's contract as he wants to keep him at the club.
“Yes, of course,” Sarri told reporters. “I know the club have an option for another season, so I think he will remain.
“Do I get the impression he wants to stay? I think so. We need to have a talk.”
Chelsea's transfer ban too could be an important condition on Giroud's future if the Blues are unable to sign players for the next two transfer windows.
Chelsea have endured a whole season ban for breaching rules on the signing of young players. The club, however, have appealed against the ban but FIFA, for the time being, have decided to uphold it. And depending on how Chelsea’s transfer ban appeal turns out, Giroud may, in fact, be relied on as the continued, regular backup option alongside Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi.
Giroud has only scored twice in the Premier League this season but has a very powerful record in the Europa League. He has scored nine times in nine games in Europe’s second-biggest club competition although has only two goals in the league in seven starts.