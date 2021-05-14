Chelsea vs Leicester City FA Cup Final 2021: Preview, Time in India, TV Channel & Live Streaming Details

Bengaluru, May 14: Chelsea take on Leicester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday (May 15).
This will be the 140th FA Cup final, with Chelsea and Leicester becoming the 117th different pairing in the competition's showcase.
The match begins at 5.15pm local time (9.45pm IST) and will be shown live on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 3 channels for the Indian audience, with live streaming available on Sony LIV.
Ahead of final, let us look at some interesting facts provided by Stats Perform group.
● This season's FA Cup final will take place before the end of the Premier League season. The last time this happened came back in 2012-13, when Wigan beat Manchester City 1-0 to lift the trophy.
● Chelsea will be appearing in their 15th FA Cup final, with only Arsenal (21) and Manchester United (20) reaching the competition's showcase on more occasions. Indeed, only the Gunners (14) and the Red Devils (12) have won the trophy on more occasions than Chelsea (8).
● This will be Leicester City's fifth appearance in an FA Cup final and their first since 1969. The Foxes have lost all four previous finals, the most appearances a side has made in the competition's showcase without winning.
● Chelsea have reached the FA Cup final in four of the last five seasons (W1 L2), with the Blues finishing runners up in last season's competition to Arsenal. The last side to lose the FA Cup final in consecutive seasons was Newcastle in 1998 and 1999.
● Chelsea have reached the final of a major domestic/European cup competition in five consecutive seasons for the first time in the club's history (2017 FA Cup final, 2018 FA Cup final, 2019 League Cup and Europa League final, 2020 FA Cup final and 2021 FA Cup and Champions League final).
● Leicester City have won just four of their 15 games played at Wembley stadium (D1 L10).
● Chelsea have lost four of their last seven trips to Wembley (W2 D1), as many defeats as in their previous 17 visits to this ground (W11 D2).
● Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers - who won the Scottish FA Cup with Celtic in 2017 & 2018 - could become the first manager to win both the English and Scottish FA Cup since Sir Alex Ferguson.
● Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will become the first ever German manager to lead his side out for an English FA Cup final, with the Blues still yet to concede a goal under him in this season's competition.
● Despite playing in each of the last three rounds for Leicester, Jamie Vardy is still yet to score in this season's FA Cup.
● Since his first appearance in the competition in January 2016, Kelechi Iheanacho has scored more FA Cup goals than any other player (14, excluding qualifiers).
● Should he feature, Chelsea's Olivier Giroud will appear in his sixth FA Cup final, a tally bettered only by Ashley Cole (8), Ryan Giggs and Roy Keane (7 each) in the post WWII era.