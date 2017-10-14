Chelsea want Atletico Madrid keeper Jan Oblak to replace Thibaut Courtois

London, Oct 14: Premier League holders Chelsea will reportedly attempt to sign Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak if they lose the service of Belgian shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois next summer.
Belgium international Courtois has been repeatedly linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge in recent months.
Real Madrid and their neighbours Atletico appear to be the leading the race for the 25-year-old.
And, the Spanish media claim that Oblak is the man Antonio Conte wants to replace him.
Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid will definitely lose their number one Oblak if they sign Courtois as both are world-class keepers and neither of them would want to sit on the bench.
The task of keeping both will be extremely difficult for the Spanish capital club and they could be forced to sacrifice one for the other.
In the process, we could see Oblak and Courtois swapping clubs between them.
Courtois enjoyed a hugely successful three-year loan spell in the Spanish capital with Atletico Madrid from Chelsea between 2011 and 2014.
He helped the club to win La Liga, the Europa League and the Copa del Rey during his time at the Vicente Calderon.
Since his return to Chelsea he has won the Premier League twice but he is stalling on a new contract extension.
However, Atletico will definitely find it hard to offer the Belgian a bigger pay than Chelsea can which might help Real Madrid get their target.
His deal with the Blues expires in the summer of 2019 and they could be forced to cash in at the end of this season to avoid him leaving on a free 12 months later.
Conte could face plenty of competition for Oblak with a number of other clubs interested in the Slovenian.
Premier League rivals Manchester United have their eye on him as the man to fill David de Gea's position should he go to Real Madrid.