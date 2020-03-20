Chelsea want Barcelona midfielder

Kolkata, Mrach 20: The rumour mill is strong in England that Chelsea are leading the race for signing Barcelona outcast Philippe Coutinho on a loan deal.
The 27-year-old is out on loan at Bayern Munich for two seasons having failed to make the impact expected from him at Camp Nou.
But, the grapevine is that Bayern are not willing to keep him for the second season and are not looking to sign him permanently either.
Meanwhile, Barcelona are desperate to ship off the Brazilian off their wage bill even if it means on another loan deal.
This is a really complicated situation for Coutinho who was regarded as one of the best players in the world not long ago and suddenly he is not wanted anymore. It's almost certain that Coutinho's Barcelona career is pretty much done and dusted and he must now look at his future. He now needs to find a new home, where he can feel wanted again, where he is trusted just like how he was at Liverpool. And, Chelsea certainly has it all to be the new home of the gifted Brazilian.
First of all, Coutinho knows the Premier League inside out from his time with Liverpool. A move back to the Premier League will certainly act as a confidence booster for the player and help him rediscover his form. Also, Chelsea under Frank Lampard has been a treat to watch when they have been on full swing. This kind of front-footed attacking football will suit Coutinho's style and can bring the best out of him.
At Barcelona, Coutinho was just another player in a team of superstars. He failed to enjoy the freedom and responsibility which he used to enjoy at Liverpool and that might have made an impact in his game. However at Chelsea, Coutinho will have a youthful side where he can once again become the star and that can prove to be a big factor for the flamboyant Brazilian to find his form back.