Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Chelsea to demand Milan's Kessie in swap deal

By
AC Milan star Franck Kessie
AC Milan star Franck Kessie

Bengaluru, February 12: Premier League giants Chelsea will reportedly demand Franck Kessie in any deal which sees loanee Tiemoue Bakayoko join AC Milan permanently.

The Frenchman Bakayoko moved to Stamford Bridge for £40million in 2017, but failed to impress and was eventually shipped out on loan to AC Milan.

Despite a difficult start at the San Siro plagued with errors, the 24-year-old has developed into a key figure for Gennaro Gattuso this season. He has started every game since October 31 except just one match which he missed through suspension.

And for that reason, the San Siro giants are considering making the loan deal permanent at the end of the season.

But according to reports in Italy, Chelsea will insist on getting someone in return for Bakayoko with their preferred target being Ivorian midfield powerhouse Kessie.

The 22-year-old Kessie is nearing the end of his two-year loan deal at AC Milan, but the Italian side have an obligation to buy him at the end of the season from Atalanta for around £24m.

However, unfortunately for Kessie and Gattuso, they may be forced into selling him straight away this summer in order to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations and Chelsea are looking to make use of that in their favour.

Kessie and Bakayoko have been regulars together alongside Lucas Paqueta in a three-man midfield for much of the season.

Tottenham are also understood to be interested in Kessie, who has three goals in Serie A this season and is highly regarded within the club and across Italy.

Chelsea also hold a long-term interest in Milan star Suso who has been their best player in the recent seasons when the team ha underperformed and there is very little chance that the Rossoneri will let the former Liverpool winger leave the club.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 12, 2019, 10:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 12, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue