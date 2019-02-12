Chelsea to demand Milan's Kessie in swap deal

Bengaluru, February 12: Premier League giants Chelsea will reportedly demand Franck Kessie in any deal which sees loanee Tiemoue Bakayoko join AC Milan permanently.
The Frenchman Bakayoko moved to Stamford Bridge for £40million in 2017, but failed to impress and was eventually shipped out on loan to AC Milan.
Despite a difficult start at the San Siro plagued with errors, the 24-year-old has developed into a key figure for Gennaro Gattuso this season. He has started every game since October 31 except just one match which he missed through suspension.
And for that reason, the San Siro giants are considering making the loan deal permanent at the end of the season.
But according to reports in Italy, Chelsea will insist on getting someone in return for Bakayoko with their preferred target being Ivorian midfield powerhouse Kessie.
The 22-year-old Kessie is nearing the end of his two-year loan deal at AC Milan, but the Italian side have an obligation to buy him at the end of the season from Atalanta for around £24m.
However, unfortunately for Kessie and Gattuso, they may be forced into selling him straight away this summer in order to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations and Chelsea are looking to make use of that in their favour.
Kessie and Bakayoko have been regulars together alongside Lucas Paqueta in a three-man midfield for much of the season.
Tottenham are also understood to be interested in Kessie, who has three goals in Serie A this season and is highly regarded within the club and across Italy.
Chelsea also hold a long-term interest in Milan star Suso who has been their best player in the recent seasons when the team ha underperformed and there is very little chance that the Rossoneri will let the former Liverpool winger leave the club.